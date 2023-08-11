Savage X Fenty Drops A New Rihanna-Inspired Maternity Collection

Savage x Fenty just launched its all-new Maternity collection for moms and moms-to-be, with a vibrant campaign starring the queen of all mothers: Rihanna herself.

The collection was designed by Rihanna and aims to celebrate motherhood while offering comfortable and functional pieces that “don’t sacrifice style and sexiness.” Featuring three new bralettes, the collection is complete by a new graphic T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “MAKE MORE BABIES.”

✨Baby Fever Activated✨⁰⁰Let's continue breaking the internet, fam. ⁰⁰Show us ur 👶🏾 below!⁰⁰We'll go first ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kfBdTmiET9 — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) August 9, 2023

Featuring the Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette, Floral Lace Maternity Bralette and Cotton Maternity Bralette, the new collection arrives in a muted colour palette of “Black Caviar,” “Purple Lavender,” “Platinum Grey” and “Navy Blue,” with some styles featuring cups that can be removed for ease of access when breastfeeding. Designed with supportive elastic, nursing clasps and adjustable straps, the collection is sure to be a staple for any mom.

Take a look at Rihanna in action above and head to the Savage x Fenty site to shop the collection.