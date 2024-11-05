The Scandinavian Method: The Secret to a Better Night's Sleep If You Share a Bed

Are you constantly tossing and turning, battling for blanket space, or overheating under the covers?

If so, you're not alone! According to sleep experts, overheating at night is a common culprit behind restless sleep, and it’s a struggle many couples face when sharing a bed. But what if there was a simple, effective way to reclaim your peaceful slumber without needing a sleep divorce?

The Scandinavian Sleep Method is a solution that’s already helping countless couples sleep better by switching up their bedding.

Not Sharing, But Caring: Why You Need Two Duvets

In many Northern European countries like Denmark and Norway, couples have embraced a unique approach to sharing a bed: each person has their own duvet.

By giving each partner their own blanket, the Scandinavian Sleep Method keeps nighttime temperature under control, minimizes blanket battles, and allows each person to sleep comfortably in their own space.

This method is even backed by science! Experts say, keeping your sleeping environment cool (around 63 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 17 to 20 degrees Celsius) is ideal for restful sleep.

Overheating can disrupt your sleep cycle, but having your own duvet can reduce this issue, as it allows each person to regulate their warmth.

Related: Why Falling Asleep 90 Minutes Before Your Partner Can Save Your Marriage

A Solution to Blanket Battles (Without Going to Separate Beds)

For couples, the Scandinavian Sleep Method offers an excellent alternative to the “sleep divorce” trend, where partners sleep in separate rooms to improve their sleep.

A recent survey found that 36% of people who live with a partner appreciate when their partner isn’t around, simply so they don’t have to share the bed!

With two duvets, you can enjoy the perks of having your own sleeping space while still sharing the same bed.

So, if you’re struggling to get a good night’s rest with your partner by your side, consider giving this Scandinavian sleep hack a try.