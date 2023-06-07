Why Falling Asleep 90 Minutes Before Your Partner Can Save Your Marriage

Some couples have found they benefit from sleeping in different beds — but leaving some time between hitting the hay could be the key to a healthier relationship.

Research conducted in the UK found that over 50% of the week, the people surveyed reported they had a disturbed or broken bad night’s sleep.

The experts surveyed over 15,000 people, finding over a quarter of participants (27%) admitted they sleep better when they are sleeping solo, and 8% have even considered getting separate beds so they can get a better night’s sleep.

A whopping 55% revealed that their partner snoring is the most annoying thing about sharing a bed.

It’s pretty much common knowledge that lack of sleep and the stress that comes from it has a serious impact on couples and their home life.

THE SOLUTION

If you do find yourself at odds with your partner sleeping together at night — or lack thereof — there is a solution: going to bed approximately 90 minutes before or after your partner.

According to a sleep expert, 90 minutes is the “optimal time” between jumping into bed with your significant other, as it allows one person to get to a deep sleep stage before the other person even gets into bed.

This way, you still reap the benefits of the intimacy of sharing a bed with your partner, without the frustration of struggling to get to sleep next to them…

And if this doesn’t work for you, there is always a ‘sleep divorce.’