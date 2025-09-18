Science Confirms: Women Really Do Need More Sleep Than Men

Next time someone teases you for hitting snooze, tell them it’s not laziness — it’s science.

A new study has found that women’s brains are so busy throughout the day that they actually need 20–30 minutes more sleep per night than men.

Why Women’s Brains Work Overtime

Researchers say women’s brains are wired for multitasking, emotional processing, and constant role-switching. Between juggling work, family, friendships, and remembering who needs to bring cupcakes to the school fundraiser, women’s brains burn more energy. That means they need a longer recovery time at night.

RELATED: Stressed Out? Start Sleeping with a Teddy Bear 🧸💤

The Cost of Skipping Sleep

When women don’t get enough rest, the impact is more severe.

The study links poor sleep in women to higher stress, anxiety, mood swings, and health problems. Basically, lack of rest isn’t just tiring — it’s harmful.

The Takeaway

So if she’s still snoozing when you’re already up making coffee, she’s not slacking. She’s recharging the hardest-working brain in the house.

Science said it. Case closed.