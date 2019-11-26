Science Says That Mom’s All Need A Bi*ch Buddy!

It has so many rewards, however there is a point, and a lot of us reach in weekly; if not daily, that we need a moment to scream or hide.

Simply put, everyone needs a friend they can vent too. Someone that will cast no judgement of how you are feeling and what you may say about your family.

Science says that having a Bit** buddy has many benefits for moms. It’s not healthy to keep your feelings in, bottling them up hoping they will just go away.

So what is a vent buddy? According to the description in Smart Parenting, your vent buddy is:

THE ONE YOU GO TO WHENEVER YOU ARE FEELING OVERWHELMED WITH EVERYDAY LIFE AND JUST WANT TO TALK TO SOMEONE YOU KNOW WILL NOT JUDGE YOU.

Perhaps your vent buddy should also be a mom, for good reason. Fellow moms “get it” and truly understand your pain.

One of the biggest advantages to having this vent buddy is that you can rest assured that you are not alone in your feelings and challenges.

Social media is no help these days, making us feel like we just don’t measure up to the mold of what a perfect family is.

Science says that unloading your emotions to a “bitch Buddy” is emotionally beneficial and can also be physically good for you also.

According to a study by researchers, by disclosing ones emotional stressors to others can actually lower levels of stress hormones…

We know that stress can be a contributing factor in higher blood pressure, cardiac issues and a variety of stress-induced illnesses.

So call your friend and Bitch away! Its good for your health!

