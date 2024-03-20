Scientists may have found the key to Lyme disease prevention — in human sweat

There may be new hope in the fight against Lyme disease, a tick-borne infection that sometimes results in chronic illness.

Researchers at MIT and the University of Helsinki have determined that human sweat contains a protein that inhibits the growth of a bacterium that causes the disease. One-third of the population carries a genetic variant of this protein, according to study findings published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists believe that this protein may provide some protection from Lyme disease.

They’re exploring using the protein to create skin creams to help prevent the illness and to treat antibiotic-resistant infections.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes or rashes — and if untreated, facial palsy, heart palpitations or irregular heartbeat, nerve pain, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Experts are warning that ticks are emerging earlier than usual this year — and we could be in for a severe season, thanks to a mild end to winter.