Wendy’s Announces A New Frosty Flavour

The fast food chain will be replacing its vanilla Frosty milkshake with Orange Dreamsicle, beginning March 19, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

The new dessert treat brings together the sweetness of an orange creamsicle with a rich Frosty.

“The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is a unique spin on a familiar flavour, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience,” a company spokesperson said. “The eye-catching orange colour of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season.”

Wendy’s has previously released seasonal Frosty flavours like peppermint and pumpkin spice.

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will be added to the menu on March 19.