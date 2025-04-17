Scientists Say This $150 Hack Is the Key to Waking Up Feeling Refreshed

Hitting snooze six times? Groggy until noon? Same. But science says there might be a fix — and no, it’s not chugging more coffee.

According to researchers in Japan, the best way to wake up actually has nothing to do with your alarm tone and everything to do with sunlight. Specifically, letting natural light into your room exactly 20 minutes before your alarm goes off. Yes, the timing matters.

The Catch? You’ll Need Automatic Curtains

Turns out, flinging your curtains open after you’re already up doesn’t do much. And unless you’re blessed with a consistent 6 a.m. sunrise, leaving them open all night might mess with your sleep instead of helping it.

That’s where automatic curtains come in. These genius little gadgets, which go for around $150 to $200, can open your existing curtains on a timer, letting in just the right amount of sunshine before your alarm jolts you awake.

The researchers also found that sunrise alarm clocks (the ones that mimic daylight with artificial light) don’t quite cut it. Real sunlight is still the MVP when it comes to nudging your brain out of sleep mode.

Worth It?

If you’re tired of waking up feeling like a zombie, automatic curtains might be your next smart home splurge. Bonus points if they make you feel like you're living in a bougie hotel every morning.

Would you try this out, or are you team blackout curtains for life?