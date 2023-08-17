Scott Pilgrim Takes Off-Trailer Is Here!

Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix is working on a Scott Pilgrim anime series, with Edgar Wright on board as a producer, and original comic creator Bryan Lee O’Malley heavily involved as a writer and producer too.

Not only that, but the entire cast of Wright’s 2010 movie is also returning – including Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, and a whole bunch more besides. So far, so exciting – but other than that, details on what the show will be have been scarce.