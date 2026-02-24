SCTV Finally Hits Prime Video… But You’ll Need a Canadian Postal Code 🇨🇦📺

Canadian comedy fans finally have a reason to open Prime Video without scrolling for 20 minutes and giving up.

SCTV is officially landing on the platform… but only if you’re watching from Canada. Sorry, rest of the world. Borders still exist, even in streaming.

Just a few weeks after the loss of comedy icon Catherine O’Hara, Amazon has secured a long-overdue deal to stream the legendary sketch series that helped launch her career. And yes, it only took several decades, a streaming revolution, and what was probably a mountain of paperwork involving old music rights to make it happen.

Born out of Toronto’s Second City improv scene, Second City Television spent years stuck in licensing limbo. The reason? The show had a charming little habit of using hit songs from the ’70s and ’80s mid-sketch… without always sorting out the legal details first. Fun for viewers. Less fun for lawyers.

That roadblock has finally cleared, and starting March 3, SCTV will be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada. Not globally. Not “selected regions.” Just Canada. As it should be, frankly.

The series originally aired between 1976 and 1984 across various Canadian stations and helped introduce a lineup of comedy heavyweights to North American audiences, including Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Martin Short. Basically, a hall of fame disguised as a sketch show.

At the time, its offbeat, improv-driven style ran parallel to the early days of Saturday Night Live, but with a distinctly Canadian flavour. Stranger characters, sharper satire, and the kind of humour that felt like it came from people who had definitely survived at least one awkward family dinner in Ontario.

Now, after years of being nearly impossible to find, the show is finally getting a proper streaming home. Which means a whole new generation can discover where some of Canada’s funniest exports first learned to be gloriously weird on camera.

And longtime fans can rewatch and say the most Canadian sentence possible: “See? We were funny first.”