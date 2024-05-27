Sean Kingston And His Mother Stole More Than $1 Million Worth of Goods

According to authorities, Sean Kingston, best known for his catching track, Beautiful Girls and his mom committed more than a million dollars in fraud recently.

Documents released late last week say the mother and son stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture…

Kingston, 34, and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raided Kingston’s rented mansion in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

Kingston, who had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and performed with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie,” is being held at a California jail awaiting his return to Florida.

Documents say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds and other smaller amounts.

Kingston is already on two years probation for trafficking stolen property.

Kington’s fraud included promising owners of the property that if they gave him a low down payment and credit, he and Bieber would make commercials for them. That never happened, and Kingston never paid…

The company’s attorney says Bieber had no involvement — Kingston was falsely using his name.