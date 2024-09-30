The Search Is On for the Next Elle Woods!

Reese Witherspoon is on the hunt for a young Elle Woods, and the casting call is open to everyone! On Wednesday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to announce that the search for the next pink-clad, iconic "Legally Blonde" character has officially begun. The new Legally Blonde prequel series, titled Elle, will focus on a teenage Elle Woods and explore the formative years of the future Harvard Law grad.

“We are starting the casting process, and we are making it open,” Witherspoon excitedly shared in her video announcement. “This is going to be really fun!” Fans and aspiring actors alike can submit their auditions via the link in her bio, where Witherspoon eagerly wrote, “SO excited to see all of your fabulous takes on everyone’s favourite Gemini vegetarian.”

From ‘90s High School Girl to Harvard Law Icon

Witherspoon first revealed plans for the prequel during Prime Video’s upfront presentation back in May. Before Elle Woods was schooling everyone in the courtroom, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl with a whole lot of personality. The upcoming series will delve into the experiences that shaped Elle into the fierce and fabulous woman audiences fell in love with in the original Legally Blonde film.

Related: REESE WITHERSPOON’S ‘LEGALLY BLONDE’ PREQUEL SERIES ‘ELLE’ COMING TO PRIME VIDEO

According to the show’s official synopsis, the series will give fans a glimpse of how Elle “navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do.” Witherspoon, who will serve as an executive producer, promises that the show will capture Elle’s charm and wit, allowing viewers to see how she became the empowering, stylish force of nature who ultimately conquered Harvard Law.

A Legally Blonde Legacy

The original Legally Blonde premiered in 2001 and quickly became a cult classic. With an all-star cast including Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Victor Garber, the film followed Elle Woods (Witherspoon) as she pursued a degree at Harvard Law—initially to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner (Davis). Along the way, Elle shatters stereotypes, finds her true passion for law, and proves that she’s far more than just a pretty face in pink.

The success of the film led to a sequel in 2003, and there’s even buzz around a third installment, with none other than Mindy Kaling involved in co-writing the script.

Could You Be the Next Elle Woods?

With the casting now open, the search is on for the next Elle Woods! The series offers a chance to step into the shoes of one of pop culture’s most beloved characters, and Witherspoon is excited to see fresh new takes on the role.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Elle Woods, now’s your chance!