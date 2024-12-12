The Next Chapter of a Love Story: Selena Gomes Got Engaged

Late Wednesday night Selena Gomez dropped some major news that sent fans into a frenzy of joy! She seems to be sporting a little more hardware on her fingers because... SELENA GOMEZ GOT ENGAGED! The pop megastar announced the news on Instagram with some photos of the ring and special moments.

If you've been following pop culture at all this year, then you know there have been two big stories. The first is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The second is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's storybook love story which is getting another chapter. Let's look back at how Selena and Benny got here...

A Love That’s Been Years in the Making

Selena and Benny have been a creative powerhouse duo for years. But their romance was only publicized late in 2023. Since then we've watched on as they have written their love story very much in the public eye

From cute moments at Thanksgiving Dinners, to wearing adorable matching Halloween costumes. They have managed to steal the hearts of everyone following along at home.

Heartfelt Announcements

In her announcement, Selena called Benny her “best friend and partner in crime.” She went on to thank her fans for their love and support, saying:

"Forever begins now, and I couldn't be happier to share this journey with someone who understands me completely."

Benny echoed her sentiments with his own sweet post, calling Selena the love of his life.

Celebrity Reactions

Friends and fans have flooded the comments with well wishes. Even Taylor Swift shared some excitement offering to be the couple's flower girl.

Others chimed in to share heartfelt words, jokes, and stories about the couple.

A Ring Fit for a Star

As for the ring, it’s a dazzling diamond set in a sleek band, classic yet totally eye-catching, much like Selena herself. Fans have been buzzing about the gorgeous piece, and many are wondering what other surprises the couple has in store.

What’s Next for Selena and Benny?

While fans are speculating about possible wedding details, Selena has confirmed one thing. she’s keeping her last name.

This engagement is a bright spot in Selena’s life, which she’s openly shared has had its ups and downs. It’s clear that both she and Benny have found something truly special in each other.

Congratulations to Selena and Benny!

Here’s to the happy couple! Whether it’s a star-studded wedding, more music collaborations, or just adorable moments together, we can’t wait to see what their future holds. We still can't believe Selena Gomez got engaged and couldn't be more excited!