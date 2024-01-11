Selena Gomez Reveals What She Whispered To Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez whispered something to her friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes on Sunday — something that appeared to shock Swift — and social media has been speculating on their hot gossip ever since.

The rumour mill settled on the idea that Gomez had asked to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet, and was denied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But Gomez herself set the story straight yesterday in the comments section of an E! News post about the story. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

