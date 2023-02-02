Seneca College Had A Very Special Guest 

Ryan Reynolds toured the facilities and caused a lot of excitement for those on campus Wednesday.

Could you imagine sitting in class and then Ryan Reynolds popping his head in? That’s precisely what happened to a group of journalism students.

He posed for pictures and videos and complimented the Faculty and Communication Art & Design Facilities and programs.

Ryan took to Twitter after saying “I was something like this existed when I was starting out.”

Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud pic.twitter.com/6dSiCoFLZH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 1, 2023

Video shared to social media shows Reynolds talking about the Dr. Phil show, which announced Wednesday that the “help” talk show would cease production after 21 dramatic seasons.