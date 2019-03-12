Sequel to P.S. I Love You, On the Way

Irish author Cecelia Ahern has announced that she has completed the sequel to her 2004 best-selling book P.S. I Love You. The new novel is titled Postscript and will be released September 2019.

Ahern says, ” I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me.”

🚨 I have BIG NEWS! 🚨 I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU – titled POSTSCRIPT. POSTSCRIPT will be published September 19th in the UK & Ireland. I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me. 💙#Postscript pic.twitter.com/ldAqLfFpmv — Cecelia Ahern (@Cecelia_Ahern) March 11, 2019

There she is

Beside her sister

Ready to go…#Postscript 💙 pic.twitter.com/RvQBC1WboU — Cecelia Ahern (@Cecelia_Ahern) March 11, 2019

P.S. I Love You focused on Holly and Gerry’s relationship and ten envelopes Holly received after Gerry’s death – one for each month after Gerry died. It was turned into a feature film in 2007 starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

Seeing the movie is what spurred me to go on a trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland. I fell in love with that island 10 years ago and think about that Emerald Isle all the time.

So, read the book, watch the movie, [book tickets to Ireland] and get ready for the sequel!

Title photos: Cecilia Ahern /Twitter, and TM /Warner Bros.