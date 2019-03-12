Listen Live

Sequel to P.S. I Love You, On the Way

Get ready for another tearjerker!

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Irish author Cecelia Ahern has announced that she has completed the sequel to her 2004 best-selling book P.S. I Love You. The new novel is titled Postscript and will be released September 2019.

Ahern says, ” I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me.”

 

 

Be prepared for another tearjerker!

P.S. I Love You focused on Holly and Gerry’s relationship and ten envelopes Holly received after Gerry’s death – one for each month after Gerry died. It was turned into a feature film in 2007 starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

Seeing the movie is what spurred me to go on a trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland. I fell in love with that island 10 years ago and think about that Emerald Isle all the time.

So, read the book, watch the movie, [book tickets to Ireland] and get ready for the sequel!

Title photos: Cecilia Ahern /Twitter, and TM /Warner Bros.

Related posts

Handmaid’s Tale Sequel on the Way

PAGE’S 5: HALLOWEEN MOVIES FOR WIMPS

How Did Rami Become Freddie?