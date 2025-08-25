Serena Williams Serves Up Praise for Weight-Loss Drug 🍎🎾

Serena Williams has spent her career smashing records on the court, but now she’s smashing another challenge—post-baby weight.

The tennis icon revealed she’s dropped 31 pounds in eight months thanks to GLP-1 drugs, the same type of medication behind all the Ozempic headlines.

Williams, now 43, admitted that losing weight after giving birth to her daughters, Olympia (2017) and Adira (2023), was tougher than winning Wimbledon.

“I literally tried everything,” she told Today. “Running, walking, biking, stairclimber—you name it, I did it.” Apparently, even champions hit a wall when it comes to stubborn baby weight.

Serena has teamed up with the company Ro, which makes its own version of GLP-1 meds. She’s also a paid spokesperson, which means she’s officially added “brand ambassador” to her already stacked resumé.

On Ro’s website, she says the drug helped her where kale smoothies and spin bikes failed.

Not Without Controversy

Of course, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic haven’t exactly avoided the spotlight—or criticism.

Some worry about side effects, others about long-term sustainability, and there’s always chatter about whether Hollywood’s sudden “transformation season” is entirely organic. But Serena’s made it clear she’s all in, calling the results life-changing.

The Takeaway

Whether you love them or side-eye them, GLP-1 drugs are dominating the weight-loss conversation right now.

And if Serena Williams—the woman who made winning Grand Slams look easier than parallel parking—says they helped her, you know people are listening.

Because if Serena can ace a comeback off the court, maybe there’s hope for the rest of us just trying to resist that second slice of butter tart. 🥧🇨🇦