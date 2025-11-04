🍪 Sesame Street’s New Season Drops This Week — With a New Home!

Big Bird is going global! Sesame Street returns for its 56th season on Nov. 10 with a fresh format, a new streaming home, and the same lovable (and slightly chaotic) monsters we grew up with.

This season comes with a few updates:

📺 Now streaming on Netflix — marking a major move that brings Sesame Street to families around the world in 30 languages.

🧩 Longer main story — episodes will now kick off with an 11-minute feature (up from 9), followed by a mix of new and fan-favourite segments.

The first episode brings the energy with NASCAR champ Bubba Wallace joining Elmo, Abby, and Zoe for three neighbourhood races… plus an alarming number of puppet chickens cheering from the sidelines. (We love a poultry-fuelled pep squad.)

The best part? You can watch on both Netflix and PBS Kids the same day — so whether you’re a streamer or an old-school channel surfer, Sesame Street has you covered.

Same joy. Same sunshine. Just more ways to get to Sesame Street. 🌈