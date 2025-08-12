Shania Twain Teams Up with McDonald’s Canada for the Most Canadian Collab Ever 🍟🤠

Let’s go, girls… straight to the drive-thru.

McDonald’s Canada just announced a partnership with Shania Twain — and it’s bringing a big dose of Canadian flavour (and a little country sparkle) to the menu.

The collab features:

All Dressed McShaker™ Fries – The World Famous Fries™ you already love, made from 100% Canadian potatoes, now coated in the iconic All Dressed seasoning Canadians grew up on. Drop them in the bag, give them a shake, and let Shania be your flavour hype-woman.

– The World Famous Fries™ you already love, made from 100% Canadian potatoes, now coated in the iconic All Dressed seasoning Canadians grew up on. Drop them in the bag, give them a shake, and let Shania be your flavour hype-woman. Strawberry Pie – A golden, flaky crust stuffed with real strawberry pieces. Sweet, stylish, and the perfect sidekick to your fries.

– A golden, flaky crust stuffed with real strawberry pieces. Sweet, stylish, and the perfect sidekick to your fries. Cowboy Boot Keychain – A playful, limited-edition keepsake available with any Extra Value Meal (while supplies last). Clip it to your tote, keys, or bag for an instant Shania-approved accessory moment.

Why Shania?

Because it’s basically a homecoming. Before becoming a country-pop icon, Shania worked at a McDonald’s in Toronto — and fell hard for their fries.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” she says. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal. Whether you’re enjoying your All Dressed McShaker Fries, or gearing up for a big moment, life is just more exciting when you’re all dressed up.”

Bottom line: McDonald’s and Shania are here to prove that All Dressed seasoning belongs on everything — especially fries. And if you don’t leave with a cowboy boot keychain, did you even do the collab right?