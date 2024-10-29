Shania Twain Returns to Calgary Stampede in 2025!

Get your cowboy boots and hats ready—Canadian country music legend Shania Twain is making her way back to the Calgary Stampede!

The iconic singer, whose last Stampede performance was in 2014, will take the stage again on July 5, 2025. This long-awaited appearance is set to be a major highlight of next year’s Calgary Stampede, running from July 4 to 13.

Twain’s performance is expected to attract a huge crowd, and for good reason. With over 100 million records sold, the 59-year-old superstar has earned her place as one of the top-selling country artists ever. For fans looking to secure tickets, the presale opens on October 29 at 10 a.m. using the code CSTWAIN, while general ticket sales kick off on November 1 at 10 a.m.

Twain’s return to the Stampede comes after her successful Las Vegas residency, which will wrap up in February 2025. Her dynamic performances and classic hits, from Man! I Feel Like a Woman! to That Don’t Impress Me Much, promise to make her Stampede show one to remember.

So, if you’re a fan of Shania or just want to experience the best of Canadian country music, mark your calendars for July 5! The countdown to Stampede just got a lot more exciting.