Shania Twain Speaks Out After ‘Very Scary’ Tour Bus Crash

Shania Twain has spoken out following Wednesday’s “very scary” bus crash that left 13 of her tour crew members hospitalized in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Twain took to social media to praise the “outpour of love” she and her team have received from fans since news of the ordeal came to light.

“Thank you so much for the outpour of love and support from everyone,” Twain posted on her Instagram Story Thursday night.

“First and foremost my touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support.”

“The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal, in the face of a very scary scenario,” she.

Shania was not on the bus…

According to police, the injuries sustained from the crash, that involved Twain’s crew tour bus and truck, were all considered non-life-threatening.

The vehicles were travelling between tour dates in Winnipeg and Saskatoon when the ordeal took place.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker went ahead with Thursday’s show at SaskTel Centre in Saskatchewan following the collision.

Twain has a total of four dates left to perform in Canada, before she kickstarts her third Las Vegas residency, set to start May 10, 2024.