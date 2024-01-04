Shannon Doherty Is Hoping She Can Live Another Three To Five Years

During an episode of Shannon’s podcast ‘Let’s Be Clear,’ she and an oncologist spoke about how cancer treatments have gotten more advanced in recent years…

“I always talk about the fact that we just need to squeeze out another three to five years, and then there’s going to be T-cell therapy or there’s going to be this,” Doherty said of the constantly changing field of cancer care.

She said that the advancements will lead to longer lives and an eventual cure for the disease.

“There’s going to be a lot more options that will give another five years. Then in those five years, there’s a whole other group of options, and eventually, there’s going to be a cure,” Doherty continued.

In November, Doherty revealed that her Stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her bones.

The Charmed star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she announced that she had gone into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty broke the news the cancer had returned and was Stage 4.