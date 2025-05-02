SharkNinja Recalls 2 Million Pressure Cookers After Over 100 Burn Injuries

If you’ve got a SharkNinja pressure cooker sitting on your kitchen counter, it might be time to hit pause on dinner plans — especially if you use the pressure-cooking function.

More than 2 million SharkNinja pressure cookers sold in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled after over 100 burn injuries were reported, including serious second and third-degree burns. Yikes.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 106 injury reports have been filed, and 26 lawsuits are already in the works. Although no injuries have been reported in Canada (yet), Health Canada is in on the recall too — so this is serious stuff.

The issue? A faulty lid design that can cause hot food to spew out, leading to burns to the face, arms, and body. Basically, a kitchen nightmare.

SharkNinja says customer safety is their top priority (as it should be) and is offering a free replacement lid to anyone who owns one of the affected models. Until you get a new lid, stop using the pressure-cooking feature immediately. But if you're a fan of the air fryer function — good news! That part’s still safe to use.

Not sure if your cooker’s impacted? Check the product label for the model number and compare it to the official recall list. You can find that and request a free replacement lid at SharkNinja’s recall page.

Better safe than steamed.