Shawn Levy, Our Lady Peace, and TIFF Among New Inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Filmmaker Shawn Levy says being inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame is a proud reminder of how his Canadian roots continue to shape his career—and clearly, Canada is proud of him, too!

The Montreal-born director and producer, known globally for his work as executive producer of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things and as director of the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter, was one of nine inductees honoured at Saturday’s gala in Toronto.

Levy, who fondly recalls filming the beloved Night at the Museum series here at home, will now join more than 230 distinguished Canadians with a star in Toronto’s entertainment district.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy Set to Soar into the Galaxy with Star Wars: Starfighter, Landing May 2027

Celebrated alongside Levy was iconic Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace, marking a special milestone of 30 years in music. With five No. 1 singles and over 360 million streams, the band remains an enduring favourite from coast to coast.

Also shining brightly is the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), receiving its star in recognition of 50 incredible years nurturing Canada’s vibrant film industry.

The event also honoured legendary guitarist Liona Boyd, actress Tonya Williams, pioneering cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Tirone David, inspiring humanitarian and War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt, and visionary hotelier Isadore Sharp.

Canadians can watch all these moments unfold when a televised version of the induction ceremony airs on July 1 at 7 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem—a perfect way to celebrate Canada Day with some national pride and a dash of star power! 🍁✨