Shawn Medes Will Receive JUNO International Achievement Award

Shawn will be making an appearance at next month’s JUNO awards to receive his trophy for International Achievement for his global impact on music.

The award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage, not only as chart-toppers but as performers who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world.

Related: Shawn Mendes Releases A Breakup Song…

Shawn already has 11 JUNO Awards at home!

Previous JUNO International Achievement Award honourees include Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain.

The Junos will be handed out in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15.