Shawn Mendes Is Postponing World Tour To Focus On Mental Health!

Shawn took to Instagram on Friday (when our connected world shut down) so you may have missed it to say that he is pushing back the next three weeks of his world tour “until further notice.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes wrote. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes is now 23 and says after speaking with health professionals and his team, “I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love, you guys.”

Mendes kicked off his “Wonder” tour last month. He was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minneapolis, on Saturday, with performances lined up through October.