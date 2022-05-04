Shawn Mendes Coat From The Met Gala 2022 Has the Internet Comparing it to Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston
I see it!
Shawn looked amazing when he arrived at the Met Gala earlier this week, but many people took to social media to compare him to a Disney Villain.
Shawn wore a Tommy Hilfiger suit and peacoat to the glamorous event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2.
The coat in particular sparked comparisons to Gaston, both in the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast and the 2017 live-action version with Luke Evans playing the character.
IMDB Tweeted “Who wore it better” to get an unofficial poll from fans!
Who wore it better? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kILAgNN2LM
— IMDb (@IMDb) May 2, 2022