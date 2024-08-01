Shawn Mendes' New Album "Shawn" Drops This Fall!

After a two-year hiatus to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes is making a triumphant return with a new album simply titled Shawn.

This record promises to be a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of songs, drawing from Mendes' travels and experiences over the past few years.

A Journey Through Sound

Ahead of the album's release, Mendes has treated us to a taste of what's to come with the acoustic ballad "Isn’t That Enough." This track sets the tone for an album that is expected to showcase Mendes' growth as an artist and a person.

Recording for "Shawn" took place over the last two years, following the cancellation of his Wonder world tour.

Mendes found inspiration in diverse locations, recording in studios across the globe. These include Nosara in Costa Rica, Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, New York, Bear Creek Studio in Washington State, Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville, and the iconic Electric Lady in New York City.

The Lead Single

The excitement doesn't stop there! Mendes is also gearing up to release the album's lead single, "Why, Why, Why," on August 8th. This track is sure to be a hit and will give fans an even deeper glimpse into the new era of Shawn Mendes.

Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to October 18th. Whether you’ve been a fan since the "Stitches" days or are just hopping on the Shawn Mendes train, this album is not to be missed!

Keep your eyes peeled and your playlists ready—Shawn Mendes is back, and he's better than ever!