Shawn Mendes Released A New Song!

In response to the forest fires devastating Canada, Shawn Mendes has released a climate change-focused song to ask for donations to the Canadian Red Cross.

The Pickering Ontario native now lives in New York and saw firsthand last week how harmful the smoke was from these Canadian fires.

As it currently stands, there are at least 103 wildfires actively burning in Alberta, Canada. The fires have devastated over 11,000 acres so far, causing the evacuation of about 25,00 people and sending smoke throughout the US northeast. Mendes hastily responded to the crisis through his music and released a single with cover art of the orange, ash-ridden NYC skyline.

“Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago,” he wrote on social media. “Felt so important to me to share with you guys in real-time.”

The lyrics are mighty; “If we don’t love like we used to / If we don’t care like we used to / What the hell are we dying for? / If it doesn’t cut like it used to / If you’re not mine and I’m not yours / What the hell are we dying for?”

You can donate to the Canadian Red Cross to assist the emergency relief efforts…