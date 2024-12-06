Shenanigans Unleashed: The Wildest Things Pets Got Up To This Year

We all know pets keep life interesting, but some of the stunts our furry (or scaly) companions pull are downright unbelievable! A new survey has revealed the wildest antics pets have unleashed on their unsuspecting owners this year, and trust us, it's a rollercoaster of chaos, laughs, and occasional heartbreak.

RELATED: Most Dog Owners Believe That Their Pets Have A Better Social Life Than They Do…

Mischief is Their Middle Name

According to the survey, two-thirds of pet owners admit their fur babies are troublemakers.

Most even confessed that their pets had caused chaos within the last week. And while a small percentage of lucky pet parents claim their animals never cause a fuss, the rest of us know the truth—pets are agents of mischief disguised as adorable companions.

From stolen dentures and hearing aids to entire Thanksgiving turkeys (yes, turkeys!), the tales of pet-induced shenanigans are endless. Some owners have even come home to wild animals inside their homes, courtesy of their pets. Live pigeons, possums, snakes, bats, and even bunnies have all been "gifts" brought inside by these enthusiastic hunters.

When a Pet Becomes a Hurricane

One survey respondent shared a particularly jaw-dropping story: “My dog ate a laptop, a Bible, two chargers, and a pillow—all because we left him alone in the house for 30 minutes.” Now that’s some next-level destruction.

But it’s not all fun and games. For 16% of pet owners, their beloved animals' hijinks have resulted in a vet visit within the last two years. Whether eating something they shouldn't, chasing wildlife, or getting into dangerous situations, pets sure know how to keep us on our toes (and reaching for our wallets).

Why We Love Their Chaos

Despite the broken furniture, stolen food, and occasional trips to the vet, we wouldn’t trade our pets' wild antics for anything. Their quirky personalities and unpredictable behaviour are part of what makes them such a joy to have in our lives. Besides, those innocent puppy-dog eyes or contented purrs after a major mishap? They’re impossible to stay mad at.

Do you have a funny pet story of your own? Share it with us in the comments—because when it comes to pet shenanigans, laughter is always the best medicine!