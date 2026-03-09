Shots Fired Outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles Mansion While She Was Home

Things got scary outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles home over the weekend after police say a woman fired several gunshots toward the singer’s property.

According to authorities, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they learned that a suspect had pulled up in a vehicle outside the mansion and fired seven shots toward the property before driving away.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Suspect Arrested After Fleeing the Scene

Police later located the suspect’s vehicle about eight miles (roughly 12 kilometres) away from the home. Officers were able to stop the car and take the woman into custody.

Authorities say the suspect is a woman in her 30s, though her identity has not yet been publicly released.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that Rihanna was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are continuing to look into what may have led to the incident.

RELATED: Drake Asked CP24 Chopper To Stop Flying Over Bridle Path Mansion

Rihanna Was Home With Her Family

The frightening situation comes during a busy time for the global superstar, who recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl.

Rihanna shares the newborn with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple are already parents to two young sons, RZA and Riot.

They first revealed Rihanna’s most recent pregnancy in dramatic fashion at the Met Gala last year, where she arrived on the red carpet showing off her baby bump.

For now, police say the most important takeaway is that no one was hurt, though the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.