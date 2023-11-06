SHOULD THERE BE AN INTERMISSION FOR MOVIES SHOWN IN THEATRES?

Remember when “Avengers: Endgame” came out, and fans were sharing spoiler-free tips on when to take a bathroom break? It was THREE HOURS long, so those tips went viral.

This year, “Oppenheimer” was also three hours long, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” was three hours and 26 minutes long.

So, a new poll asked if we should have intermissions for movies shown in theatres. 24% said YES for movies at least three hours long, and another 23% said YES for ones at least two hours long. 25% said a movie should NEVER have an intermission, and 12% said ALL movies should have an intermission.

Young adults are more likely to want the intermission than old folks, who will proudly boast about sitting through “Gone with the Wind” back in the day. (???)