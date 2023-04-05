SHREK 5 IS HAPPENING!

And a Donkey Spin-off movie is also coming!

In an interview with Variety to talk about Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Meledandri said that DreamWorks Animation, where he serves as creative advisor, is seeking to reboot the Shrek franchise starting with Shrek 5, and is working hard to bring back the original voice cast of the iconic characters, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. No deals have been solidified, but he said negotiations are underway.

