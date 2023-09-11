SHREK CROCS ARE ALL THE RAGE!

All the kids are where CROCS!

Crocs are already ugly. It’s part of the appeal, in a way. So why not make them even uglier. New Crocs that look like the character Shrek are suddenly the hottest footwear on the planet. And no one even owns a pair yet.

They went viral after photos hit the internet on Wednesday. According to Google, they’ve been a top-trending search this week.

They’re normal lime-green Crocs. But the back-strap is furry to look like his brown vest. And they come with Jibbitz you stick in the top that look like his ears and nose.

Crocs says the kid’s version will cost $50, and adult sizes will be $60. They’ll hit the Crocs website and select stores next Wednesday.

Shrek Crocs are a must cop 😂 pic.twitter.com/2wNN7RNorZ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 6, 2023

It’s not clear why they’re doing it now, but a fifth installment of the franchise is supposidly in the works. The original “Shrek” movie came out over 20 years ago in 2001.