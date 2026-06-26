Good news for Shrek fans... the loudest, chattiest donkey in animation is finally getting his own movie!

DreamWorks has officially announced Donkey!, a standalone animated film starring everyone's favourite fast-talking sidekick, with Eddie Murphy returning to voice the lovable character.

The movie is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2028, and will tell the origin story of how an ordinary donkey became the endlessly optimistic, joke-cracking companion who stole scenes throughout the Shrek franchise.

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But before Donkey gets his moment in the spotlight, fans will head back to Far Far Away for Shrek 5, arriving in the summer of 2027. The sequel reunites Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz as Donkey, Shrek and Princess Fiona, while Zendaya joins the cast in a brand-new role.

It's hard to believe the original Shrek first hit theatres back in 2001, introducing us to an unlikely group of fairy-tale heroes that somehow made swamps look like prime real estate.