Five Signs You’ve Been Abducted by Aliens (And Don’t Even Know It)

Think aliens are just sci-fi nonsense? Well, maybe—unless you’ve experienced any of these five eerie signs that point to a possible close encounter of the weirdest kind.

A British man named Philip Kinsella swears he was abducted by “reptilian” aliens back in 1989. According to him, they looked like mini dinosaurs (Jurassic Park, but make it extraterrestrial), beamed him aboard their ship, stripped him down, and — in true alien fashion — gave him the ol’ probe.

Now he’s a psychic medium who claims to have unlocked new mental abilities thanks to his cosmic captors. He’s also chatted with lots of other alleged abductees and says many of us may have had our own ET experience... and just don’t remember it.

Here are the five signs you’ve been abducted by aliens, according to Kinsella:

1. Mysterious Bumps Under Your Skin

Aliens love a souvenir. Some abductees claim they’ve been left with tiny implants — small as a grain of rice — hiding under the skin. These can sometimes show up on X-rays. (So... maybe ask for that scan after all?)

2. Unexplained Nosebleeds

Kinsella says he had spontaneous nosebleeds for two years after his abduction. Not ideal, but maybe your seasonal allergies aren’t entirely to blame.

3. Strange Flashbacks

Sudden, vivid memories of being somewhere... otherworldly? You might be unlocking experiences your brain tried very hard to block out. Fun!

4. Lost Time

Ever swear you were gone for 20 minutes, only to realize it’s been two hours? That might not be just a phone scroll session gone rogue. One guy claims he’s been abducted 60 times and says this was a telltale sign.

5. Psychic Powers (No, Seriously)

According to Kinsella, the alien encounter left him with supernatural abilities. So if you’ve recently become weirdly good at reading minds or guessing texts before they come in... 👀

Whether you’re a full-on believer or just here for the intergalactic tea, one thing’s clear: Earth might not be as private as we think.

👽✨ So, been feeling a little off lately? Maybe it’s not just Mercury in retrograde…