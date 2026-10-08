SOMEONE IN SIMCOE COUNTY JUST BECAME A MILLIONAIRE! 💰

Check your tickets, because someone in Simcoe County woke up $1 MILLION richer on Wednesday.

An Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold somewhere in Simcoe County for Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.

So somewhere locally, there's either: A very excited millionaire...or someone currently driving around with a million-dollar piece of paper crumpled beside an old Tim Hortons receipt.

RELATED: Someone in Ontario is sitting on a $40-million Lotto Max ticket... and apparently has NO IDEA

Nobody took home the big jackpot, which means Friday's Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 MILLION.

And there's even more money floating around. Friday's draw is expected to include:

$80 million jackpot

14 Maxmillions worth $1 million each

80 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each

Altogether, that's $102 MILLION in top prizes.

Other big Ontario winners Tuesday included million-dollar tickets sold in Mississauga and Burlington, while three $100,000 Maxplus tickets were sold in Paris, Burlington and Toronto.

But the important one for us: Someone in Simcoe County has a ticket worth ONE MILLION DOLLARS.

So check the junk drawer, glove box, purse and that little pile of receipts on the kitchen counter.