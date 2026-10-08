SOMEONE IN SIMCOE COUNTY JUST BECAME A MILLIONAIRE! 💰
Check your tickets, because someone in Simcoe County woke up $1 MILLION richer on Wednesday.
An Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold somewhere in Simcoe County for Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
So somewhere locally, there's either: A very excited millionaire...or someone currently driving around with a million-dollar piece of paper crumpled beside an old Tim Hortons receipt.
RELATED: Someone in Ontario is sitting on a $40-million Lotto Max ticket... and apparently has NO IDEA
Nobody took home the big jackpot, which means Friday's Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 MILLION.
And there's even more money floating around. Friday's draw is expected to include:
$80 million jackpot
14 Maxmillions worth $1 million each
80 Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each
Altogether, that's $102 MILLION in top prizes.
Other big Ontario winners Tuesday included million-dollar tickets sold in Mississauga and Burlington, while three $100,000 Maxplus tickets were sold in Paris, Burlington and Toronto.
But the important one for us: Someone in Simcoe County has a ticket worth ONE MILLION DOLLARS.
So check the junk drawer, glove box, purse and that little pile of receipts on the kitchen counter.
Amp up your workday!
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