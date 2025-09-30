D’oh! The Simpsons 2 is Bumping Marvel Out of Disney’s 2027 Lineup

Well, butter my pancakes and call me Homer — after 20 years, the Simpsons are finally heading back to the big screen. Yep, The Simpsons 2 has been officially announced and will hit theatres on July 23, 2027.

And here’s the kicker: the Springfield crew didn’t just waltz in quietly. Nope. They bumped a Marvel film right out of its summer slot. Even Thanos couldn’t snap his way back onto that release calendar.

The Springfield Family vs. The Avengers

The animated sequel takes over the prime summer spot that Disney had originally reserved for an untitled Marvel project. That means there’ll now be a wide gap between Avengers: Doomsday (late 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars(winter 2027). Translation? Disney is basically saying: “Yeah, we’ll let Homer and Bart have the summer. The Avengers can wait.”

And honestly, can you imagine the crossover potential? Lisa debating Tony Stark, Marge scolding Thor for not using a coaster, and Bart… well, probably spray-painting “Eat My Shorts” across Captain America’s shield.

RELATED: The Simpsons' "Prediction Power" Misses the Mark Amid U.S. Election Results

The First Film Was a Monster Hit

If you’re wondering why the hype is so real, let’s rewind to 2007 when The Simpsons Movie came out. Critics were skeptical, fans were nervous… and then it went on to rake in $536 million worldwide on a $75 million budget. That’s a whole lotta doughnuts. It even set records for animated openings and TV show adaptations, landing at number eight worldwide that year. Not bad for a family whose biggest adventures usually involve Moe’s Tavern and Kwik-E-Mart hot dogs.

The Show That Won’t Quit (And We’re Glad It Doesn’t)

The TV series itself is a cultural juggernaut — still holding the crown as the longest-running animated show and sitcom ever. And don’t worry about Springfield disappearing anytime soon: Fox has already locked in the series through season 40, running until 2029. So whether you’re a day-one fan who remembers the Christmas special in ’89, or you’ve just been using the show as background noise while folding laundry, The Simpsons aren’t going anywhere.

Final Thought

So, in 2027, while Marvel fans are pacing the floor waiting for their next Avengers fix, the rest of us will be sitting back with popcorn, ready to laugh at Homer electrocuting himself, Bart skateboarding into chaos, and Lisa somehow being the only voice of reason.

And honestly? After 20 years, we deserve it.