The Simpsons Is Hitting Episode 800 (and Bringing a Very Fancy Guest List With It)

Has it really been 800 episodes of The Simpsons?



Yes. Eight. Hundred. Episodes. Somehow, Bart is still 10, and we’re the ones aging.

To celebrate this massive TV milestone, the long-running animated legend is rolling out an all-star guest cast, because if you’re turning 800, you don’t do it quietly.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the special episode will feature some very familiar voices. Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary will voice a character named Adrienne. Kevin Bacon will play a Philadelphia concierge, which somehow feels extremely correct. Philly native Questlove will also appear, because of course he will.

And then there’s the music.

Boyz II Men are stepping in to sing a brand-new version of the show’s opening serenade. They’ll also handle a new take on the end-credits music, officially making this the smoothest Simpsons episode in history.

What’s the Episode About?

The 800th episode airs Sunday, February 16, and sends the Simpson family to The National Dog Show in Philadelphia. Naturally, chaos follows.

According to the episode description, Marge becomes determined to get Santa’s Little Helper into better shape, which somehow escalates into canine agility competitions and a full trip to the National Dog Show. Because nothing says classic Simpsons like wholesome intentions turning into controversial adventures.

Eight hundred episodes in, and the show is still finding new ways to surprise us, mostly by reminding us how much time has passed since we first met this family.

Happy 800, Simpsons. Don’t stop now. 🍩📺