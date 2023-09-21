Listen Live

Singles Are Embracing The ‘Cringe’ To Help Land A Date

Remember when cringe was ick?

By Kool Relationships

Three in four singles agree embracing your cringe and being true to yourself will help you find your perfect cringe counterpart, according to a new survey.

In a poll of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial singles, one-third said their “cringy” habits should be embraced, rather than avoided. Likewise, 63% agreed that embracing their cringe can even help them find “The One.”

Although what’s cringe can be completely subjective, nearly half (47%) of today’s singles consider themselves more cringe than cool and two in three find it attractive when dates are their authentic selves.

This includes 74% who find it attractive when a date shares things they nerd out about – whether it’s their passions or a specific, niche hobby. 

It’s clear today’s daters are seeking connections that are rooted in authenticity: 73% confirmed they aren’t afraid to reveal things about themselves that might be considered cringe on a first date.

While today’s singles are embracing their cringes, they universally agree on what is considered cringy: mainstream interests or hobbies, bad manners and awkward or embarrassing interactions.

Bad manners, on the other hand, are considered a red flag or absolute deal breaker for the majority of singles.

TOP DATING BEHAVIOURS THAT WERE ONCE SEEN AS CRINGE BUT ARE NOW CONSIDERED COOL

  • Talking about fandoms early on – 55%
  • Being direct about dating interactions – 51%
  • Not playing hard to get – 46%
  • Being passionate about a niche sport or hobby – 43%
  • Calling a potential date on the phone – 35%

