Singles Are Embracing The ‘Cringe’ To Help Land A Date
Remember when cringe was ick?
Three in four singles agree embracing your cringe and being true to yourself will help you find your perfect cringe counterpart, according to a new survey.
In a poll of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial singles, one-third said their “cringy” habits should be embraced, rather than avoided. Likewise, 63% agreed that embracing their cringe can even help them find “The One.”
Although what’s cringe can be completely subjective, nearly half (47%) of today’s singles consider themselves more cringe than cool and two in three find it attractive when dates are their authentic selves.
This includes 74% who find it attractive when a date shares things they nerd out about – whether it’s their passions or a specific, niche hobby.
It’s clear today’s daters are seeking connections that are rooted in authenticity: 73% confirmed they aren’t afraid to reveal things about themselves that might be considered cringe on a first date.
While today’s singles are embracing their cringes, they universally agree on what is considered cringy: mainstream interests or hobbies, bad manners and awkward or embarrassing interactions.
Bad manners, on the other hand, are considered a red flag or absolute deal breaker for the majority of singles.
TOP DATING BEHAVIOURS THAT WERE ONCE SEEN AS CRINGE BUT ARE NOW CONSIDERED COOL
- Talking about fandoms early on – 55%
- Being direct about dating interactions – 51%
- Not playing hard to get – 46%
- Being passionate about a niche sport or hobby – 43%
- Calling a potential date on the phone – 35%