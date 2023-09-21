Singles Are Embracing The ‘Cringe’ To Help Land A Date

Three in four singles agree embracing your cringe and being true to yourself will help you find your perfect cringe counterpart, according to a new survey.

In a poll of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial singles, one-third said their “cringy” habits should be embraced, rather than avoided. Likewise, 63% agreed that embracing their cringe can even help them find “The One.”

Although what’s cringe can be completely subjective, nearly half (47%) of today’s singles consider themselves more cringe than cool and two in three find it attractive when dates are their authentic selves.

This includes 74% who find it attractive when a date shares things they nerd out about – whether it’s their passions or a specific, niche hobby.

It’s clear today’s daters are seeking connections that are rooted in authenticity: 73% confirmed they aren’t afraid to reveal things about themselves that might be considered cringe on a first date.

While today’s singles are embracing their cringes, they universally agree on what is considered cringy: mainstream interests or hobbies, bad manners and awkward or embarrassing interactions.

Bad manners, on the other hand, are considered a red flag or absolute deal breaker for the majority of singles.

TOP DATING BEHAVIOURS THAT WERE ONCE SEEN AS CRINGE BUT ARE NOW CONSIDERED COOL