Apparently, the secret to happiness doesn't require a $300 wellness retreat, a gratitude journal, or waking up at 5 a.m. to meditate in a matching Lululemon outfit.

According to a happiness expert, a few simple changes to the way we approach everyday life could make a big difference.

1. Accept who you are, but leave room for improvement.

You can love yourself and still acknowledge that eating shredded cheese directly from the bag isn't technically meal prep.

2. Small, consistent habits make a big difference.

Go for a walk, drink more water or put your phone down. You don't need to completely reinvent yourself every Monday.

3. Stop trying to make everyone happy.

You're going to exhaust yourself trying to please everybody. Besides, if you're a mother of teenagers, someone is going to be disappointed with dinner regardless.

4. Get comfortable with failing.

Making mistakes means you're actually doing something. Imagine all the opportunities you've missed because you were worried about looking stupid. At this age, looking stupid is practically a recreational activity.

RELATED: One in Eight People Have Never Ugly-Cried From Happiness

5. Understand that your opinion isn't a universal truth.

Just because you don't like something doesn't mean it's wrong. Some people genuinely enjoy running, camping and making small talk at the grocery store. We don't understand them, but we accept them.

6. Stop comparing your journey to everyone else's.

What works for your friend, your sister or that suspiciously energetic woman on Instagram might not work for you. Find your own version of happiness.

Perhaps happiness in your 40s isn't about having your life together. It's about becoming increasingly comfortable with the fact that you don't.