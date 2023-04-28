New TikTok Trending Drink Said To Help You Nod Off

If you struggle to sleep, you’ve probably laid there at night wishing for some magic potion to help you drift off.

While that’s a bit of a pipe dream, people on TikTok are touting a new drink as a game-changer for better sleep, with one creator saying it had her ‘out like a light’.

Wellness influencer Gracie Norton is among the fans of the ‘sleepy girl’ mocktail, and, in a video that now boasts 1.5 million views, she claimed it helped her have ‘the best night’s sleep ever’.

So what is this concoction that people can’t stop raving about?

The sleepy girl cocktail is made up of three ingredients: pure tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and a small amount of Olipop soda to top it off.

Olipop sparkling drinks contain prebiotic soluble fibre and are low in sugar compared to traditional options, considered by some as a healthy alternative when you want a hit of fizz. That said, some flavours have caffeine – not ideal before bed…

‘Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.’

Pure tart cherry juice is slightly more readily available, but do double check you’ve got the right product as classic cherry juice and blended or sweetened varieties won’t have the same effect.

It’s also important to pay attention to the timing of your sleep-inducing drink. Consuming any beverage, even those without caffeine or alcohol, too close to bedtime can lead to disrupted sleep due to the need to use the bathroom during the night.

You should also be careful about the amount of magnesium you consume…Some studies indicate that magnesium has a laxative effect when taken in higher doses, making it useful for the relief of constipation.