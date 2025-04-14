Would You Try a “Sm’oyster”?

We all love a good food mash-up now and then—cronut, anyone? But some combinations are a little harder to wrap your head around. Case in point: the Sm’oyster.

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like—an oyster meets a s’more, and we’re not entirely sure how to feel about it.

Featured in Food & Wine, this unexpected dish is the brainchild of Fleet Landing, a seafood restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. The Sm’oyster is served on the half shell and topped with a mini Hershey’s chocolate square, crumbled graham cracker, and a tiny toasted marshmallow. The marshmallow gets that golden campfire treatment with a blowtorch right before it hits your plate.

It’s sweet. It’s briny. It’s… kind of wild.

A Dessert or a Dare?

Fleet Landing’s general manager came up with the idea while brainstorming unique menu items and realized no one had tackled the concept of “dessert oysters” yet. (And honestly, there's probably a reason for that.)

His first attempt? A Thin Mint oyster—yes, as in the Girl Scout cookie. That one, he admits, was “just okay.” But he thinks the Sm’oyster strikes a better balance between weird and wonderful.

So, is this the next viral dish or a culinary crime against humanity?

For the Adventurous Palate

If you’re over 25, you’ve probably had your fair share of food trends—some delicious, others deeply questionable. And maybe, just maybe, your taste buds are now more selective than when you were brave enough to try pickled cotton candy or flaming hot Cheeto everything.

Still, for the foodie with a sense of adventure (or a sense of humour), the Sm’oyster might be worth a try. At the very least, it makes a great story—or a very niche Instagram post.

Would you give it a go, or is this one mash-up too far?