‘SNL’ Kicks Off 50th Season with Over 5 Million Viewers – Its Biggest Premiere Since 2020

The iconic sketch show’s 50th season premiere drew in more than 5.3 million live viewers, making it SNL’s best season opener since 2020. Back then, Alec Baldwin returned with his memorable impression of Donald Trump, Chris Rock hosted, and Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage as the musical guest.

A Star-Studded Return for the 50th Season

Guess what, and by the way, Joe Biden is still president #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/QpldD6NFSS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2024

The opening skit of SNL’s 50th season was a real treat for fans, bringing back some of the show’s legendary alumni for a playful take on the 2024 U.S. presidential race. Maya Rudolph returned with her spot-on portrayal of Kamala Harris, while Dana Carvey brought his classic Joe Biden impression back to life. It was the perfect mix of nostalgia and sharp political humour that SNL is known for.

Hosting duties were taken on by the incredible Jean Smart, fresh off her Emmy-winning performance on Hacks, while the musical guest was country music sensation Jelly Roll. It was a night to remember, especially for fans of both comedy and country!

Related: SNL’s 50th Season Is Bringing Some Major Star Power!

A Legacy of Laughter!

It’s wild to think that SNL has been on air since 1975! The first-ever episode, hosted by comedy legend George Carlin, introduced the world to the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players”—including Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, and Jane Curtin. Now, 50 seasons later, the show is still as funny and relevant as ever with Lorne Michaels steering the ship.

And the fun isn’t stopping anytime soon. This weekend, comedian Nate Bargatze will take over hosting duties, while Coldplay will serve as the musical guest. Plus, mark your calendars for February 16, when NBC will air a three-hour live celebration of SNL’s massive 50-year legacy.

Are you still tuning in every Saturday night? Let us know in the comments who your all-time favourite host or musical guest has been!