SNL Announces Hosts and Musical Guests For April!

“Saturday Night Live” has announced its April lineup of hosts, including Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo, who will be pulling double duty. Gunna and Camila Cabello will perform as musical guests along with Gyllenhaal and Carmichael.

Carmichael will make his “SNL” hosting debut on April 2, joined by Gunna, who is also marking his first time at “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist’s latest album, “DS4Ever,” debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On April 9, Gyllenhaal will host “SNL” for the second time, joined by Cabello who makes her second appearance as “SNL” musical guest.

For the April 16 show, Lizzo will be a first-time “SNL” host and second-time musical guest. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which premieres March 25 on Prime Video.

