SNL Staff Writers Stage Boycott Over Dave Cappelle Hosting This Weekend, According to Reports

There’s unrest at 30 Rock, Page Six hears, over the decision to sign up Dave Chappelle to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The actors aren’t a part of this boycott, just the writers.

But Chappelle’s rep told us that there was nothing to suggest that there was a boycott when they attended writers’ meetings this week.

Meanwhile, the show made history when it announced its first out non-binary cast member Molly Kearney back in September. Kearney has not publicly addressed Chappelle’s upcoming show.

SNL announced last week that Dave Chappelle would be back as host on November 12th for the third time.