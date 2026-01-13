Snooki Is Coming to Canada… and It’s About to Get Loud

Pack your party shoes and questionable life choices. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is officially heading north.

The Jersey Shore star has confirmed she’ll be making several guest appearances on the new reality series Canada Shore, streaming on Paramount+.

Fans Called It First

Last summer, sharp-eyed fans spotted Snooki at the airport in Kelowna, and the internet did what it does best. Reddit posts quickly popped up showing film crews around the city, along with a photo of Snooki that sent rumours into full spiral mode.

Turns out… the rumours were true.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on 10 crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” Snooki said in a statement. Honestly, same.

What Is Canada Shore?

Premiering January 22, Canada Shore was filmed in the Okanagan last summer and marks the first Canadian version of the global “Shore” reality franchise created by MTV.

The concept is simple and chaotic:

Ten Canadians from across the country move into a house in Kelowna for a summer filled with partying, drama, bonding, and likely very little sleep.

Because what could go wrong?

Where to Watch

Fans who want to fully commit to Shore chaos can also check out the MTV Jersey Shore Channel on Pluto TV in Canada.

Canada has officially entered its Shore era. Godspeed to those roommates. 🍹