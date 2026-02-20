Even Snoop Dogg isn’t immune to the universal panic of a declined credit card.

The hip-hop icon was grabbing dinner at a gastropub in Livigno, Italy, while working as an NBC correspondent at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Wings, burger, nuggets, fries… a very relatable “I’m starving” order. Then came the bill. Card declined. Cue the internal screaming we all know too well.

The restaurant offered to comp the meal, but Snoop wasn’t about to leave it at that. Instead of cash, he paid them back with five tickets to the Olympic snowboarding finals. Value: way more than the dinner. Style points: off the charts.

The moment went viral, partly because it was generous and partly because it reminded everyone that even global superstars still get hit with the same “uh… do you have another card?” moment the rest of us dread.

This marks Snoop’s second Olympic run as an NBC correspondent after appearing at the 2024 Paris Games. And honestly, between the broadcasting gig and handing out Olympic tickets like pocket change, he may have just redefined what it means to “put it on my tab.”