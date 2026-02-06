Tate McRae Assures Canada She Hasn’t Defected After Team USA Olympic Ad Drama

Calgary-born pop star Tate McRae is clearing the air after finding herself on the receiving end of some very passionate Canadian side-eye.

The 22-year-old singer recently appeared in an NBC promo for the 2026 Winter Olympics that heavily features Team USA athletes. The ad also hypes up Super Bowl weekend, which had Canadians wondering if our girl had quietly traded in her maple leaf for stars and stripes.

Spoiler: she has not.

Canadians: polite… until Olympic loyalty is questioned

The commercial promotes the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and teases the first competitions, while also reminding viewers that NBC will be airing the Super Bowl that same weekend.

In the spot, McRae is seen skiing in a bright red snowsuit before stopping to ask a talking owl for directions. Yes, a talking owl. Olympic marketing gets creative.

“I’m trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA,” she says in the ad, before referencing American skaters competing for gold and Lindsey Vonn’s comeback, and then heading back to the U.S. for the Super Bowl.

Noticeably absent? Any mention of Canada or Canadian athletes.

That tiny detail did not go unnoticed by fans back home, who quickly questioned the Calgary native’s national loyalty online. Because if there’s one thing Canadians take seriously, it’s winter sports and being acknowledged during winter sports.

Tate reminds everyone: still Canadian, thanks

After the internet began politely (and not so politely) freaking out, McRae hopped onto Instagram Stories to calm the nation.

She posted a throwback photo of herself as a kid holding a Canadian flag and captioned it:

“…y’all know I’m Canada down.”

Translation: relax, she’s still one of us.

The backlash may have been fast and a little dramatic, but it also shows just how protective Canadians are of their homegrown talent. When one of our own appears to be cheering for another team, even in a commercial, we notice.

Still, at the end of the day, it’s just an ad. McRae remains proudly Canadian, and chances are she’ll be cheering for Team Canada right alongside the rest of us when the Olympic action kicks off.