Tate McRae Tops Spotify’s 2025 Global Impact List — Outs streaming Drake & The Weeknd 🎤🇨🇦

Canadian pop powerhouse Tate McRae is officially winning 2025. Spotify just dropped its second-ever Canadian Global Impact List — and McRae snagged the No. 1 spot with her hit Sports Car.

The list celebrates Canadian artists dominating streams worldwide during the first half of the year, and McRae’s performance is record-breaking for Canadian women.

She scored four entries in total — and two of the top three. Alongside Sports Car, she landed Revolving Door at No. 3, I Know Love (with The Kid LAROI) at No. 7, and her Morgan Wallen duet What I Want at No. 8.

It’s another big win for female Canadian artists. In 2024, more than 40% of Canadian acts earning over $1 million on Spotify were women or part of mixed-gender groups — one of the highest representation rates globally.

The Weeknd & Drake Still in the Mix

McRae is tied with The Weeknd for total entries. His four spots include Cry For Me (No. 4), Rather Lie with Playboi Carti (No. 5), Baptized in Fear (No. 9), and The Abyss with Lana Del Rey (No. 10).

Meanwhile, Drake — despite recently accusing Spotify of enabling bots, payola, and other shady tactics to boost Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us — still claimed two spots: Nokia (No. 2) and Die Trying with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Yebba (No. 6).